It Sounds Like Rachel Lindsay Is Officially Done With Bachelor Nation

When Rachel first was announced as the Bachelorette after being a fan favorite on Nick Viall’s season, it was a big deal; in all of its years on television at that point, The Bachelor had never cast anyone other than a white contestant to lead the show. Rachel’s time in the spotlight was eventful for many reasons, giving us one of the show’s most heartbreaking splits in addition to a host of new Bachelor Nation most beloved members. But it was also very difficult in that the show wasn’t exactly sure how to produce a Black woman’s love story. As the Bachelorette, Rachel claims that she was edited like an “angry Black woman” while dealing with unique circumstances (read: literal racists ) that other leads never had to face.