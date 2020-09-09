Story from The Bachelor

Becca’s Big Post-Breakup Move, A BiP Tell-All & The Bachelor News You Might Have Missed

Martha Sorren
Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images.
We may still be waiting for The Bachelorette to return (October 13!) but so much has been news in Bachelor Nation even during this lengthy hiatus from the franchise. Every week, we'll bring you all the news you need to know about the Bachelor stars and their various meetups, moves, and more. Last week was a busy one. We got confirmation of a big Bachelorette breakup, as well as news about a couple of new couples, and some major relocations. Here's what you might have missed:

Becca Kufrin's Big Post-Breakup News

The official news was a long time coming, but Becca finally confirmed last week that she and Garrett are dunzo. "With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement," she wrote on Instagram. "While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together."
Shortly after the breakup announcement, Becca shared some other news — she's moved to Los Angeles to be closer to all the other Bachelor Nation influencers. I mean, that's not how she phrased it, but come on now.
Hello Los Angeles 👋🏼 I can’t wait to get to know you once this pandemic totally stops cramping my style! Spoiler: I’m officially an LA resident (and according to this picture I still don’t know what to do with my hands🤷🏻‍♀️) After a crazy couple of months, I made the last-minute decision to sign a lease (sight unseen) in an area that I was totally unfamiliar with. But I’m here to embrace this new adventure and put down some roots in the City of Angels during this next chapter in my life. For anyone who wants to share the love, local recommendations are always welcome! You know this girl loves her food, so please dish on the best taquerias, mouthwatering bakeries, Farmer’s markets, evening cocktail joints, etc. Minno and I also love long walks on the beach and watching sunsets with furends she meets at the dog park, so please share away.

Jed Wyatt Is Getting Serious With His Girlfriend

Hannah Brown's ex-fiancé has a new girlfriend, and they're moving in together. Since his split from Hannah last year, Jed grew a wanna-be Jon Snow hairdo and started dating model Ellen Decker. He revealed last week on Instagram that they're taking the next step in their romance. "Excited to begin this new chapter with you in our own place and space," he wrote. Maybe it even has a studio space for him to record the next great dog food jingle.

Hannah Revisits The Windmill

Jed may be moving in with his girlfriend, but Hannah Brown was is thinking of a different one of her exes recently. While on vacation at California's Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, she came across a giant windmill like the one she and Peter Weber had quite an eventful evening in during Bachelorette Fantasy Suites. "Long time no see" she captioned the photo of her sipping a glass of wine in front of the windmill. You can see the screengrab (and apparent debate?) over on Reddit.

Jef Holm Is Dating A Too Hot To Handle Star

It's been a busy reality TV love year for Francesca Farago, who began dating her Too Hot To Handle co-star Harry Jowsey after the show. However, the two split in June, and Francesca soon hit it off with Emily Maynard's winner (and perpetual Arie Luyendyk jr. hater) Jef Holm. He explained to E! News that they were set up by a mutual friend and haven't labeled their relationship yet, but they're "in the beginning stages and are taking things slow."
Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon's Baby Announcement

Now that they've been married for a little over a year, Ashley and Jared have decided that they want to expand their family. In true Bachelor Nation fashion, Ashley announced the news in a sponsored Instagram post, this time for a birth control app.
As of this week I’m off the birth control pill for the first time in nine years! I’m taking my temperature every morning and documenting the data in the @naturalcycles app (the first and only FDA-cleared birth control app) to figure out my most fertile days for pregnancy planning. I’m going to be pretty open about this whole process and the struggle that may be Post Birth Control Syndrome. The pill stops the conversation between reproductive system and the brain and it can mask hormonal imbalances that need to be addressed. If you don’t want your body to have to deal with that, @naturalcycles can be a fantastic non hormonal birth control option! It’s 98% effective at preventing conception with perfect use (and 93% effective with typical use). PLUS! When you do decide you’re ready to have a baby, you can switch from “prevent” to “plan” in the app and your chances of a fast pregnancy will be higher than those who previously use hormonal birth control. Use code ASHLEY at naturalcycles.com for 20% off an annual subscription and a free thermometer. 👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻 Disclaimer: 🥚Users must be 18+ 🥚Does not protect against STIs (only barrier methods, such as condoms, prevent STIs) 🩸This is sponsored by Natural Cycles

Andi Dorfman Is Writing A Third Book

With two books under her belt, former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman is working on her next project. She said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast that she had writer's block for a while, but she finally knows what she wants her third book to be about.
She recently relocated to Los Angeles from New York and wants to write about why she did that and what comes next. "The book is going to be a major departure from 'single girl having fun in the city,' which we all know I did, into more of a serious vibe," Andi said.

Victoria Fuller's Going On Nick Viall's Podcast

Nick and Victoria were seen out in Los Angeles grabbing lunch together after recording an episode of Nick's podcast The Viall Files. Hopefully she spilled some deets about her new relationship with former Bachelor Chris Soules, because we just still have a lot of questions.

Katie Morton Spilled BTS Paradise Details To Olivia Caridi

Speaking of podcasts, Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Katie Morton stopped by Mouthing Off to share some stories about her time filming both shows. She dives a little into her time on Colton Underwood's season, but what we're all really here for is her side of her Bachelor in Paradise romance with Chris Bukowski and the real reason she wasn't wearing her engagement ring during the BiP reunion. The two got engaged last summer only to split a few months later. She also talks about what it's like to be Black in Bachelor Nation.
Peter's Final Four Can't Stop Hanging Out

"All about that Final Four," Madi Prewett captioned a photo of her hanging out with Peter Weber's final four Bachelor contestants. The other three final four ladies posted their own versions of the photo as well, which in these times we live it, feels significant. Four people! Without masks! Hugging in public! In four different photos!
My Heart Is Full ❤️

I love y’all something fierce. 🤍

Peter on the other hand, has been busy with his girlfriend and former fifth place contestant Kelley Flanagan, while his top four (including his ex-fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss and ex-girlfriend of about five minutes Madi) are gallivanting around LA together. Guess you really can go on the show to make friends.
