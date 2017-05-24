Before she broke history for The Bachelor franchise by becoming the first Black Bachelorette, we knew Rachel Lindsay was open to interracial dating. After all, she was one of women vying for Nick Viall’s heart last season. He is nothing if not very white. The politics of interracial dating in this country are complicated, as evidenced by the fact this is the most diverse season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, ever. But make no mistake about it: This is the result of a certain kind of white privilege, not a lack of women of color interested in dating white men or making their love lives public. So while it should certainly make headlines that Lindsay is Black, her racial preferences — or lack thereof — on the other hand, should not.