7 Simple Makeup Tricks That Give Rihanna Her Glow, According To Her Artist

Rihanna's signature everyday look is monochrome makeup : matching your cheeks to your eyes. You only need one product, which is bronzer. "I feel like monochromatic makeup is in right now," says Espinal. "Using your bronzer, subtly sculpt your cheeks, and use it on your eyelids instead of eyeshadow, too. It really is the easiest look for everyone and all you do is finish with mascara and a touch of lip gloss." Espinal says to avoid whipping up a monochromatic makeup look using blush. "You have to be really mindful here," he says. "If you put blush on your eyelids, you have to be prepared that it might look like you're having a bad reaction." So stick to your favorite warmth-enhancing bronzer.