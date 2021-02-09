7 Simple Makeup Tricks That Give Rihanna Her Glow, According To Her Artist

When it comes to blush application, Espinal has a great tip for lifting and sculpting cheeks. "Place two fingers directly at the sides of your nose and using the width, you'll know where to start applying blush from," he says. Basically, keep the space where your fingers are resting free from blush. "Otherwise, you'll look like you’re flushing too much," says Espinal. "Then, work from the apples of your cheeks upwards." Apply your blush too low, and it could drag your cheeks down. Espinal also sometimes skips bronzer entirely and contours with blush for a more subtle look. Just suck in your cheekbones and apply to the hollows of your cheeks, working your way up towards your temples.