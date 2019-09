Rihanna Gets This $800 Facial, So I Did, Too

Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016, but she hasn't been resting on a beach in Barbados. No, she's been preoccupied with building a beauty and fashion empire that champions both shade diversity and body positivity . And since the launch of her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, we've gotten an inside look at the singer's makeup routine, revealing her affinity for multipurpose brushes and her obsession with Gloss Bomb . But when it comes to her skin-care routine, answers have been few and far between. The only thing we know for sure is that Rihanna's makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, uses a mix of affordable skin-care finds before applying a full face of Fenty.