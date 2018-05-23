This New Take On Monochrome Makeup Is About To Be Everywhere

Monochrome makeup is a trend that's not going anywhere — and in a beauty landscape in which every look has its 15 seconds (remember barbed wire eyebrows?), we think that’s something to celebrate. More than a year after the matchy-matchy makeup started gaining steam, it’s become an instant classic, sharing rarified air with supercharged highlighters as something we keep coming back to.
But its latest iteration may be the coolest take on the look yet: Sheer monochromes showcase barely-there pinks, peaches, and sandy shades, for a cool-girl vibe that's flattering and purposeful but effortless and low-key. If the look has a poster girl, it’s Yara Shahidi, who, thanks to looks created by makeup artist Emily Cheng, has stepped out in glossy nude, faint rose and dusty peach versions in the past few weeks alone. Who knew such a subtle look could stand out so much?
Ahead, Cheng gives her tricks for nailing Monochrome 2.0. (A hint: It’s not just about repeating a complexion-flattering shade, but introducing texture as well.) And if you’re the kind to sidestep fleeting makeup trends? You'll still want to master this one — because sheer monochrome is going to dominate red carpets and celebrity Instagram feeds for a long time to come.