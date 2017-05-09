so i'm starting this new brow trend please recreate it and wear it everyday and dont forget to tag me like and subscribe and hit that bell button???? ALL credits go to my muse @leevittu he came up with this whilst brushing my eyebrows last sunday brow: glue stick skin: @maccosmetics Face&Body foundation C1, @maccosmetics pro longwear concealer NW20, a lot of Fix+ for the wet effect highlight: @katvondbeauty Alchemist Palette (Emerald, Opal, Amethyst) eyeshadows: @lipsicosmetics lipstick on the lid and @maccosmetics matte lipsticks in Frosting and Matte Royal mixed for the inner&outer corners mascara: @maccosmetics in extreme dimension lash mascara in Hold For 10
note to self: when u make a joke about starting a funny brow trend people will take it seriously and.... well. start the trend anyways THANK YOU for all the love and hate on my last pic! i think we should call this #featherbrows so if you actually want to recreate this, pls use the hashtag and tag me in the picture? skin: @maccosmetics strobe cream, face&body foundation c1, pro longwear concealer in NC15, fix+ highlight: @maccosmetics Double Gleam brows: glue stick + @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow pomade in Dark Brown eyeshadows: @maccosmetics Texture & Coppering lashes: @ardell_lashes Wispies lips: @lipsicosmetics Leros + clear lip gloss
new brow trend #barbedwirebrows ⛓ hashtag it, wear it, tag me in it ??? i'm just kidding lol, but i'm living for these editorial trends, ofcourse they're not everyday but they're super fun to try out. this ones inspired by @athenapaginton ? products listed below: __ EYES a. @muacosmetics Iridescent Gold Highlighter b. @mehronuk Concealer Pro Wheel Brown shade for freckles c. @nyxcosmetics_uk Vinyl Liquid Liner for Barbed Wire e. @maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara __ BROWS a. glue stick!