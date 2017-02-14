Just when we thought we couldn't possibly love Rihanna any more, she whipped out a crystal flask during the Grammys and gave us some of the best new meme material. Stars, they're just like us at every endless family gathering. So, in honor of her badassness, we're taking a diamond-studded trip down pop culture memory lane. From the edgy asymmetric bob she rocked in 2009's "Umbrella" music video to her gloriously gilded Met Gala look circa 2015, she's delivered us tons of inspiration over the years. Plus, we couldn't resist the opportunity to try her latest hairstyle. We're recreating some of her most unforgettable beauty moments on camera. Watch the video above to relive the times Rihanna's style nearly broke the Internet (even before she and Beyoncé melted our hearts with their spontaneous air kisses). Naturally, we're hoping you'll be inspired to try a few of the looks for yourself. In between swigs from your Male Tears flask, of course.
