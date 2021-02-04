Story from Most Wanted

Get 20% Off Dame, LELO, & More Coveted Sex-Toy Favorites

Karina Hoshikawa
Get ready to channel some self-love: just in time for last-minute Valentine's Day ideas, Verishop is gifting us 20% off its top sexual wellness offerings — and that includes big-name brand favorites Dame, LELO, Kiki de Montparnasse, and Je Joue to name a coveted few. For two days only, you can score some major discounts on highly sought after luxury vibrators, lubes, novelties, and more. (This is a big deal for beloved brands that rarely, if ever, go on sale.) To help speed things up, we combed through Verishop's sale selection and lined up the sex toys worth investing for less while you can — scope out all the noteworthy deals below. Discounts are already applied and all sales are final, all you need to do in order to have your hottest V-Day yet is simply add. to. cart.
20% Off LELO

LELO
Sona™ 2 Sonic Waves Massager
$99.00$79.20
LELO
Gigi™ 2 Vibrator
$139.00$111.20
LELO
Sona™ 2 Cruise Sonic Waves Massager
$139.00$111.20

20% Off Dame

Dame
Pom Flexible Vibrator
$95.00$76.00
Dame
Alu Aloe Lube
$18.00$14.40
Dame
Eva Ii Hands-free Vibrator
$135.00$108.00

20% Off Je Joue

Je Joue
G-spot Bullet Vibrator
$59.00$47.20
Je Joue
Ami 3 Step Kegel Set
$59.00$47.20
Je Joue
Mimi Soft Clitoral Vibrator
$95.00$76.00
Je Joue
Rabbit Bullet Vibrator
$59.00$47.20

20% Off Kiki de Montparnasse

Kiki de Montparnasse
Etoile Bullet Vibe
$129.00$103.20
Kiki de Montparnasse
Water Lubricant
$70.00$56.00
Kiki de Montparnasse
Flexi Vibe
$135.00$108.00

20% Off Le Wand

Le Wand
Pearl White Rechargeable Massager
$170.00$136.00
