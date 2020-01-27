Kiki de Montparnasse Launched A Luxury Sex Toy Collection

Luxury lifestyle brand Kiki de Montparnasse is best known for their delicate lingerie. So their latest line — of luxury sex toys and other "pleasure products" — feels like a natural extension of the brand. Titled “Instruments of Pleasure,” the new collection contains 12 pieces, including two body-safe silicone vibrators, a steel wand dildo, full- and travel-size massage candles, and three pieces of bondage jewelry. More products are coming soon. One to get excited about is the Cloud Massager. It combines vibrations with puffs of air to create a new sensation.
The brand has carried sex toys before, but the new collection has a distinctive look, featuring deep blue or black silicone, gold jewelry, stainless steel sex toys, and black accents and packaging.
It was designed with travel and convenience in mind. The toys are easy to slip into your carry-on, and the vibrators come with both a storage box and travel pouch. They’re all aesthetically stunning, but they’re not (just) for display — they work.
Both the Flexi Vibe and the Dual Warming Wand have low-frequency vibrations, which the brand says resonate deeper into the body than a typical vibrator. The Flexi Vibe was designed to easily slip between two bodies during partnered sex, and one end of the Dual Warming Wand heats up during use.
“I have always felt that pleasure items have a substantial and positive impact on our sexual wellbeing and relationships. For years I have recognized that these items deserve a larger platform, but are continuously stunted by sexual stigmas. It has been exciting to partner with a brand that also recognized the mass appeal of these items and that they should be accessible in mainstream environments,” Molly Murphy, co-creator of the new Pleasure Product division, said in a press release.
“I wanted to create something that felt indulgent and representative of Kiki’s modern, sensual aesthetic — pieces that are luxurious, yet organic. The customer experience is central to each design. We spent nearly two years developing this collection, fine-tuning the types of vibrations, the travel pouches, and the packaging, each of which contributes to the ongoing consumer experience. The goal was to create something provocative and luxurious, demonstrating that style and sexual wellbeing are not mutually exclusive,” she added.
The majority of the collection ranges from $45 for the small massage candles to $160 for the Dual Warming Wand, while the jewelry ranges from $250 for handcuff wristlets to $550 for a kink collar and lead set. See the collection here.
