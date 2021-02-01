We may be just a month into 2021, but after the rollercoaster that was last year, we're still proceeding with extreme caution. While much of our stress results from the things we can't control, we're making it a point to find pleasure in the things we can. Our beauty routine is one of those things, and we have a wide range of recent launches to thank for keeping us comfortable and cute when life may seem like the opposite.
What kind of friends would we be if we didn't put you on to the good stuff? Ahead, find the products we've been raving about in our group chats, in our heads, and beyond. From luxe lip gloss to a barely-there foundation and an exfoliator that'll make dark spots disappear, these were our top picks of January 2021.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.