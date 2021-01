Nancy Pelosi Has A Lucky Impeachment Suit & It Clearly Works On Donald Trump

On Wednesday, 232 members of the House of Representatives voted in favor of impeachment , making Donald Trump the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared in a familiar outfit for the occasion: The same black two-piece suit with a zip-up jacket she wore to Trump’s last impeachment vote. Some of us have lucky job interview outfits. Pelosi, a Democratic Congresswoman from California who has been Speaker of the House since 2019 (and also from 2007 to 2011), has a suit that’s two for two on making Donald Trump face the worst repercussions for his actions a president can. Why mess with a proven track record?