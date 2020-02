In addition to only introducing him as president instead of the usual "honorable," right after President Donald Trump finished giving his State of the Union Address, the Speaker of the House responded promptly by standing up and, while everyone else was clapping, began ripping up a copy of Trump’s speech. In 2020 fashion, of course the latest in the Trump-Pelosi feud is now ripe for meme generation. At the same event last year , Pelosi was notably making faces during his speech. But, this time, she wasn’t as subtle with her message to impeached president Donald Trump. She ripped up the speech symbolizing she won't simply be polite for optics sake while ignoring the implications of what Trump says and does.