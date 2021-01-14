This $10 Nail Primer Made My Lazy-Girl Manicure LAST

"My goal in all of our products is that your mani lasts as long as you want it to last," Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle told me via Zoom. "Our inspiration is to always give people a salon-perfect manicure [at home], and hopefully, a salon one would last longer than one you do yourself — but now you can get those same results at home." Enter, Nail Primer: A dehydrating liquid that has existed in salons for years, but is an industry secret no longer. "This is really, mani insurance," explains Gibson Tuttle, adding that the extra step has the power to boost wear time up to three days. Challenge accepted.