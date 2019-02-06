The Best Base Coats That Will Actually Help Your Manicure Last

Chipping is all but guaranteed the second you tear open a package from Free People or snap open a can of Diet Coke at 3 p.m. on a particularly hectic Wednesday, so we asked for a professional opinion on the best prep n' seal formulas that actually safeguard against those seemingly inevitable nicks and polish divots. Ahead, celebrity nail artist Naomi Yasuda breaks down her favorite base-coat polishes to keep your mani chip-free through super-crazy days — or, if you're really lucky, a full week.