The Best Base Coats That Will Actually Help Your Manicure Last

For the most part, the effortless "cool-girl" aesthetic only goes as far as your fingertips. Softly smudged eyeliner and red lipstick blurred just over the contours of your lip line feel sexy in a low-maintenance, I-am-very-busy way, but the manicure we want to match — almond-shaped tips, topped with a glossy nude polish — generally requires a little more precision, not to mention a heavy-hitting base coat.
Chipping is all but guaranteed the second you tear open a package from Free People or snap open a can of Diet Coke at 3 p.m. on a particularly hectic Wednesday, so we asked for a professional opinion on the best prep n' seal formulas that actually safeguard against those seemingly inevitable nicks and polish divots. Ahead, celebrity nail artist Naomi Yasuda breaks down her favorite base-coat polishes to keep your mani chip-free through super-crazy days — or, if you're really lucky, a full week.
