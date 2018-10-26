6 Celeb-Approved Nude Nail Polishes For Dark Skin

Nude nail polish is my personal arch nemesis. Every time I decide I'm going to go for a subtle, sheer nail, I end up with a chalky, pasty polish that was clearly not formulated with dark skin in mind. Will this battle between me and all iterations of Ballet Slippers ever end? It’s so hard to get your hands on what I like to call "Black-girl nudes," which range between rich shades of sand, caramel, and brown.