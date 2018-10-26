6 Celeb-Approved Nude Nail Polishes For Dark Skin

Nude nail polish is my personal arch nemesis. Every time I decide I'm going to go for a subtle, sheer nail, I end up with a chalky, pasty polish that was clearly not formulated with dark skin in mind. Will this battle between me and all iterations of Ballet Slippers ever end? It’s so hard to get your hands on what I like to call "Black-girl nudes," which range between rich shades of sand, caramel, and brown.
Celebrity manicurist Eri Ishizu, who works with Issa Rae, understands the struggle. “Honestly, it’s been a little difficult to find the perfect nude," says Ishizu. She recommends finding a shade that matches the color of your nail beds rather than your skin tone, which can look like you have no nails. "This is why I like to use a little lighter color that matches the color of the nail bed," she says.
To get you started on your hunt for the perfect minimal manicure, we’ve done some major celebrity stalking to find out the nude shades that they love. The time we spent zooming in on hands on Instagram is well worth eliminating the wasted minutes staring at a wall of polishes in the nail salon.
Find out the exact nude shades the pros used on their celebrity clients, ahead.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.