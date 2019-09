6 Celeb-Approved Nude Nail Polishes For Dark Skin

Celebrity manicurist Eri Ishizu , who works with Issa Rae, understands the struggle. “Honestly, it’s been a little difficult to find the perfect nude," says Ishizu. She recommends finding a shade that matches the color of your nail beds rather than your skin tone, which can look like you have no nails. "This is why I like to use a little lighter color that matches the color of the nail bed," she says.