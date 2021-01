Here’s Why Airbnb Is Canceling All D.C. Reservations For Inauguration Week

But this kind of blanket cancelation for a whole metro area over the period of a week is unprecedented. Airbnb has not shared roughly how many reservations this policy affects. The move speaks to how high the possibility of Inauguration Day right-wing violence is — though President-Elect Biden has not yet announced that they will be moving to a virtual inauguration ceremony, many have been calling for one . D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has urged people not to travel to D.C. for the inauguration. The city is still under a state of emergency after the Capitol attack last Wednesday.