Why Fans Think Another New Taylor Swift Song Is About Karlie Kloss

If you were to tell me that Taylor Swift recorded 500 songs during quarantine, I would wholeheartedly believe you. The singer just dropped a deluxe edition of her December album evermore — the follow up to July's folklore, which also has a deluxe version — featuring two brand new bonus tracks.
"It's Time to Go" and "Right Where You Left Me" both fit the strong narrative and low-key production vibes that have marked this era of Pandemic Swift, but "It's Time to Go" has especially caught fans' attention. It's been officially added to the long list of songs they feel are actually about Swift's supermodel ex-best friend, Karlie Kloss.
Advertisement
“When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not in fact what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams / She's a crook who was caught,” sings Swift in "It's Time to Go." Fans believe it's a reference to the pair's rumored falling out, which neither Kloss nor Swift have confirmed (in fact, Kloss in a 2019 interview said she still considers her a "friend," but people aren't completely convinced).
Yes, there's the whole rumor about the women actually having had a romantic relationship at one point, but one of the main suspicions as to why they are no longer close is because Kloss is managed by Scooter Braun, the man who recently resold Swift's masters and the pop star's Unofficial-Official Worst Enemy.
“Friends break up, friends get married," Swift sings in the song's opening bars. Kloss married Joshua Kushner back in 2018 — making her Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's sister-in-law — and notably Swift wasn't at her wedding celebration a year later in Wyoming (Braun however, was present).
no cause taylor calling karlie a CROOK is so funny to me HELP 😹😹😹💀— kat 🌲 evermore sobbing era (@rolphbabycakes) January 7, 2021
@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 @IndianSwifties— Prateek Sharma (@Prateek02739257) January 7, 2021
All the metaphors I got from "it's time to go."
"15 years "- BIG MACHINE RECORDS
"My past trapped behind glass "- Can see her work but can't touch 😓
"Children"- Her albums
"Stealing my work ". - Scooter
"Sister " - Karlie Kloss pic.twitter.com/hHfr1kMrHI
I'm personally thinking “right you left me” and “its time to go” about Taylor and Karlie kloss , because Karlie Betrayal her and left Taylor where really most support and be with her but Karlie leave her and , when a friend left you its so sad and your heart is broken,— 𝙴𝙼𝙼𝙰 ❁ 𝙴𝚅𝙴𝚁𝙼𝙾𝚁𝙴 (@Folklore_sister) January 7, 2021
Swift herself, however, offered a more vague explanation in the January 8 Instagram post announcing the new tracks. "The evermore deluxe album with 2 bonus tracks 'right where you left me' and 'it's time to go' is now available!" she wrote. "The first is a song about a girl who stayed forever in the exact spot where her heart was broken, completely frozen in time. 'it's time to go' is about listening to your gut when it tells you to leave. How you always know before you know, you know?" The singer has maintained that while the majority of her discography has been autobiographical, folklore and evermore's songs are stories spun from both her imagination and from family and friends (including Kloss, perhaps?).
While we may never know whether the song is truly a diss track in disguise, what we do know is that for as long as Swift continues to make music, the Kloss theories will continue. And especially given the fact that fans have reason to believe a third album is on the way, they might come sooner rather than later.
This story has been updated with additional reporting.