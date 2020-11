Taylor Swift Gives Her Side Of The Story After Scooter Braun Resells Her Masters

Why would Braun sell the masters after such an ordeal? It seems like a strategic deal for Braun, as Variety pointed out that he “profited handsomely” off of the sale based on what he originally bought the label for. It's also no coincidence Swift’s contracts on her old albums expired at the beginning of November, so Braun got his money right before Swift was able to re-record them, which she said back in August 2019 she was planning to do . If she made sure the new versions were streamed by fans and used in other commercial projects (ads, TV shows, movies, etc.), then it would make her old masters lose value.