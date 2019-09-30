Ariana Grande Ditched Her Ponytail On Tour — Again

Ariana Grande is only a couple of months away from wrapping up her Sweetener/ Thank U, Next tour, but she's still full of surprises. Proof: The singer ditched her ponytail over the weekend for a long, loose hairstyle — a look fans collectively lost their minds over.
Despite the fact that the ponytail has become Grande's signature, fans are always eager to see the "7 Rings" singer without it. Back in June, Grande test-ran a long, ponytail-free look while on stage in Chicago, and fans took to Twitter to react. Bottom line: They liked it — a lot — and begged for the singer to style it the same way more often.
Advertisement
Fast-forward four months and Grande returned to the stage sans ponytail while performing in Germany on Saturday. In the updo's place? A sleek, belly-grazing style (presumably a wig), pinned at the root with bedazzled hair clips (which are Grande's go-to hair accessories on tour). Shortly after, the fandom erupted — again.
One user wrote, "Ariana performing with her hair down. that's it that's the tweet."
ariana performing with her hair down. that's it that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/d1mUmk7Jif— 𝙱𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚣 ♡ (@needyforwhytry) September 30, 2019
Another fan tweeted, "I witnessed ariana with her short pony and with her hair down this tour i can die happily now."
I witnessed ariana with her short pony and with her hair down this tour I can die happily now— anique | 7 days (fan acc) 🏳️🌈 (@icqnbeneedy) September 29, 2019
"You see ariana with her hair down and your life is restarted," commented another.
you see ariana with her hair down and your life is restarted https://t.co/N4f0SwMGkt— 𝖌𝖊𝖔𝖗𝖌𝖊 (@madeforbutera) September 30, 2019
A group of fans is begging Grande to wear her hair down for the rest of the tour — or, more specifically, on the days they plan on attending.
wear your hair like any of these november 9 pls. @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/wja2fqVtl4— erin (fan acc) (@typicalari) September 30, 2019
As always, the fan response to Grande's sleek style is overwhelming, but considering how infrequently the Grammy winner wears it, the panic is understandable. But don't hold your breath for Grande to make this her new signature. You could write a novella on how many times the singer has commented on her ponytail, and it'll always be, well, her signature.
Last year, she mused about her ponytail on Twitter, writing, "i’m jus [sic] ....... supposed to have a high pony u kno? some things are just meant to be and this is jus [sic] one of those things." Then again, she's also said giving her scalp a break from the sky-high style is a "remarkable feeling." Even pop stars get ponytail headaches…
Advertisement