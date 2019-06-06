Ariana Grande Changed Up Her Hair — & Fans Are Freaking Out

Ariana Grande doesn't go anywhere without two things: her dog Toulouse and her signature ponytail. Save for the few times Grande has taken out her extra-long extensions and given fans a glimpse of her natural curls, we almost never see the pop star any other way. So, when Grande arrived in Chicago for her Sweetener/Thank U, Next tour with her hair down, Twitter lost its collective mind.
Grande first showed off her hairstyle (likely thanks to a wig) on her Instagram hours before the show began. Then, she arrived to her pre-show meet-and-greet event wearing the pin-straight style and sparkling barrettes. That's when Twitter began to rumble with excitement.
Looking back, this isn't the first time Grande performed sans ponytail. At least year's MTV Video Music Awards, the singer debuted her new single "God Is A Woman" with a center part. Prior to that, she spent a generous portion of her Dangerous Woman tour with a smooth, straight style that fans still tweet about today.
Even though she's worn a similar look before, there was an overwhelming response to Ariana's hair update last night. So much so, that her hairstylist Josh Liu wants everyone to just chill. After what we assume was an influx of direct messages on Instagram, Liu jokingly posted to his Stories, "Y'all need to relax."
Perhaps if it was anyone but Ariana Grande, people would relax, but Twitter began to erupt with happy panic over Grande's transformation, because fans will be fans.
ARIANA IS PERFORMING WITH HER HAIR DOWN THIS IS NOT A DRILL pic.twitter.com/rzp0Tv6lku— eva (@agftbts) June 6, 2019
ARIANA HAS HER HAIR DOWN I REPEAT ARIANA HAS HER HAIR DOWNNNNNNN GIRL WHATS WRONG WITH YOU COME BACK DOWNNNNNNNNNN SHES SO CUTE HELLO— rachel canNOT (@rachelcantu) June 6, 2019
ariana is really performing with her hair down wow-— 𝙘𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙡𝙮𝙣 ♡ (@needyllwt) June 6, 2019
ariana with her hair down ... a moment most pleasing to me! pic.twitter.com/urknP4aV6G— َenzo is a fan acc (@alrightavenue) June 6, 2019
me rn freaking— 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢 (@ringsIust) June 6, 2019
ariana is wearing her hair down and this is an actual footage of all of us rn pic.twitter.com/iKrdxHGCJf— 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢 (@ringsIust) June 6, 2019
Even Grande called attention to her look just ahead of performing her song "7 Rings," quoting the lyrics, "Do you like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it."
ariana’s hair looks so gorgeous down pic.twitter.com/jwT3cwjIg1— alexa || 이 밤 ♡ (@squishseokjins) June 6, 2019
Recently, Grande tweeted that she'd love to mix things up on tour, specifically her on-stage wardrobe, but she didn't hint that there would be a hair change, too. Then again, what Grande wants Grande gets.
