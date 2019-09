The Latest Hollywood Hair Trend Takes 3 Seconds To Master

Last year, it seemed like everyone was sporting super-duper long extensions . Referred to by many Hollywood hairstylists as " Cher hair ," the look was a nod to the insane lengths the icon sported in the early '70s. Celebs spared no expense to pull off the look: J.Lo's went beyond her waist, Rihanna's touched her backside, Beyoncé's Grammy 'do was as long as some hemlines, and Nicki Minaj's weave went down to her ankles.