Fans Are Freaking Out About Ariana Grande's Unexpected VMAs Hair Look

Before meeting Davidson, Grande talked about her signature updo like it was her S.O. Now, it looks like she's ready to ditch it to focus her attention on Davidson — at least, that's the reasoning we'd like to believe. Needless to say, we don't know why Grande decided to wear her hair down, but we're guessing she either woke up with a headache (we're kidding...kind of), or just wants to try something new. In fact, the "Sweetener" singer has worn her hair down, in casual loose waves, a few times before, like on the cover of British Vogue and at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2014.