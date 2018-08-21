Fans Are Freaking Out About Ariana Grande's Unexpected VMAs Hair Look

Ariana Grande doesn't change her look often. In fact, not really at all. Winged eyeliner? Check. A flawless spray tan? Double check. Sky-high ponytail? Always... except tonight.
Grande's appearance at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards was highly anticipated to begin with. Not only would she be arriving with fiancé Pete Davidson, but she's also expected to perform her new hit "God Is A Woman" live. But Grande is always full of surprises — and always when you least expect them. Luckily, she didn't announce she and Davidson eloped (yet), but she did debut a hairstyle she rarely rocks in comparison to her BFF, The Ponytail. Yep, she let her hair down.
Before meeting Davidson, Grande talked about her signature updo like it was her S.O. Now, it looks like she's ready to ditch it to focus her attention on Davidson — at least, that's the reasoning we'd like to believe. Needless to say, we don't know why Grande decided to wear her hair down, but we're guessing she either woke up with a headache (we're kidding...kind of), or just wants to try something new. In fact, the "Sweetener" singer has worn her hair down, in casual loose waves, a few times before, like on the cover of British Vogue and at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2014.
For now, we don't think this is an omen for much aside from Grande and hairstylist Josh Liu having fun for a red carpet. Nonetheless, it's a look we love — and so do the stans on Twitter.
ATIANA LOOKS STUNNING ARE YOU KIDDING #VMAS @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/NWA2yH9NyX— lilly (@lillygrande93) August 21, 2018
Everyone is talking about the Pete Davidson - Ariana Grande red carpet debut but no one is talking about the fact that her hair is down for the first time since 2013.— Blythe Dolan (@blythelyo) August 21, 2018
ya Ariana Grande is so beautiful. THAT HAIR OOF YES GIRL #VMAs— ??????✨ (@GodIsAWoman97) August 21, 2018
And finally, the one tweet that has us all wondering, how much does Ari's hair weigh?
