Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Pretty Sure There’s A Part 3 Album On The Way

The same fan on Reddit perfectly nailed how the existence of Woodvale would fit into the broader narrative of the trilogy, and close out the narrative Swift has woven through the first two. They describe folklore as a narrator (Swift?) moving into the town of Woodvale, and describing the relationships and goings on of the people in the town. In evermore, however, the mood shifts as she ventures into the forest near the town. "She is reminded of her worst memories and experiences, but endures everything the forest throws at her, determined to finish her journey and see what lies ahead on the other side," they wrote.