During Swift's November 25 Disney+ special, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions , the singer explained that she had heard her boyfriend of four years randomly humming the chorus of "betty" and then later basically created the "entire piano part" of "exile." Though Alwyn is musically-inclined, it had never occurred to her that they should collaborate until the opportunity presented itself during the pandemic. "This was the first time we had a conversation where I came in and I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird and we could hate this, so could we just, because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it’s like if we write this song together?’"