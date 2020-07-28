Taylor Swift’s Squad Spent All Weekend Listening To Folklore

Quarantine may have prevented the world from living vicariously through Instagram updates on Taylor Swift and her celebrity friends’ various fun outings and parties, but it hasn’t stopped the squad from celebrating each other from afar.
Over the weekend, a handful of Swift's star squad shared Instagram stories congratulating her for the release of her eighth album, folklore, and posted screenshots showing that they had spent the weekend, like many other fans of the artist, listening to the album and living their best folksy-emo-fantastical-woodland-creature lives.
Actress Blake Lively posted to her IG stories congratulating Swift and her folklore collaborators (including the mysterious co-writer William Bowery, who is rumoured to be Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn). "Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album..." Lively wrote.
Swift used the names of Lively and her fellow actor husband Ryan Reynolds' two daughters, James and Inez, in a few of her songs on the album, and fans suspect that she revealed their third child Betty's name through folklore as well. A clip of James' voice was also used on Swift's song "Gorgeous."
"Like you, Folklore is full of heart, soul, humour, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: LOVE," Lively continued. "We <3 you!"
Model Gigi Hadid also took to Instagram to express her delight at her friend's newest release. She posted a screenshot of Swift's song "invisible string" with a yellow heart — a song that happens to mention both Swift and Hadid's ex, Joe Jonas, whose wife Sophie Turner reportedly just gave birth to a daughter ("Cold was the steel of my axe to grind for the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents").
She also posted a shot of the song "the last great american dynasty," in which Hadid confirmed fans' theory that the song is about Rebekah Harkness, the composer and socialite who previously owned Swift's Rhode Island home. "NOW PLAYING: FOLKLORE! T is the best storyteller," Hadid wrote. "So happy she wrote a song for one of the stories I always ask to hear again."
Selena Gomez posted a photo of her listening to the song "cardigan," which also has a music video, saying "she's done it again @taylorswift."