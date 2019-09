What Each Lyric Means In “Gorgeous” — & Who They’re About

Already, "Gorgeous" sounds a little bit more like the Taylor we knew a few years ago — but it's also totally different. The lyrics reference things the star has never before talked about in her music, like getting drunk, and her cats, Meredith and Olivia. It also is somewhat of a departure from her last two singles, particularly " Look What You Made Me Do ." While Taylor made her triumphant return to music by directly referencing the controversies she's been involved in over the past year and calling out her feuds, this song doesn't mention that at all. Instead, it kind of is like the old Taylor in the way that it's just a fun song about a boy, but she's definitely grown up.