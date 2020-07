Katy Perry Addresses The “Gossip & Lies” Around Her & Taylor Swift

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were entangled in a alleged feud for years, but their path to becoming friends again didn’t happen overnight, either. In 2018, Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch with an apology letter. Then, last year, Perry and Swift publicly bonded over a plate of cookies before Perry appeared in Swift’s star-studded, delightfully extra music video for “You Need to Calm Down.” Their reunion was just as public as their bad blood, and now, Perry says there was a reason for that : they wanted to set a positive example for their young fans.