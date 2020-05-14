Katy Perry Really Wants Us To Think She’s Going To Collab With Taylor Swift

When Katy Perry and Taylor Swift ended their friendship a few years back, many felt that there was no hope for the singers to get on the same page because the bad blood between them ran too deep. Fortunately for Swift fans and Katy fansalike, the former friends famously made peace in Swift’s 2019 music video “You Need to Calm Down” — and it looks like another collaboration may be on the way.
Last week, Perry shared on social media that the lead single (titled “Daisies”) of her upcoming fifth studio album was going to drop on May 15. Shortly after Perry's big announcement, the official American Idol account tweeted out an excited response, saying that it was excited to listen to play the single "like 1,989 times."
We can't wait to play this like 1,989 times in a row. 💙 #DAISIES #KP5 #IdolOnSunday https://t.co/nbE65PcWq3— American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 7, 2020
Less than an hour later, Swift also posted on Instagram, uploading a picture of herself in quarantine dressed in a unique sweater that just happened to be covered in daisies. It didn't take long for fans to put two and two together to come up with a spectacular conclusion: "Daisies" must be a Perry-Swift duet.
Yesterday, Extra linked up with Perry and her fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to discuss the show. When asked about the floral connection, Perry played it coy.
“Well, you're just gonna have to tune in to Idol next week to see all rumors, true or false," she teased. "But what I can tell you is we all had plans to do different things a couple months ago and had to pivot.
"I’m really excited personally, because my team and I have come up with a really innovative way to perform the new song ‘Daisies’ that comes out on Friday.”
Perry is clearly trying to throw the world off her scent, but when fandoms get to theorising, they can’t be stopped. Sometimes, the theories are way off-base, but this one might actually be legitimate.
