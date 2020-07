While answering questions live on YouTube during the premiere of "Cardigan", Swift said that she refers to three of the songs on folklore as the "Teenage Love Triangle" because depict a love affair from three different perspectives and from different times in their lives. Fans deduced that those three songs are "Cardigan," "Betty," and "August." And from those songs, Swiftie sleuths theorise "Cardigan" is from the perspective of Betty, who details her relationship with someone named James (it's also notable that James is likely a teenage girl, but more on that later). "Betty" is James' apology to Betty for cheating on her, and "August" is from the point of view of the person James cheated on Betty with one summer.