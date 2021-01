5 Coat Trends Taking Over Instagram This Winter

While monochrome, minimal dressing has been trending for the past year, coats and jackets are anything but classic in 2021, with printed, can’t-miss styles dominating this cold-weather dressing season. Textured quilted and leather-like fabrics are also getting more popular with shoppers looking to upgrade their outerwear without making too much of a style statement. And, as the pandemic’s hold continues, prompting many to spend more time outdoors in the winter, designers are responding with longer and more winter-proof silhouettes that are as fashion-forward as they are practical.