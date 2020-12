At the end of the day, it's important to note how privilege played a role in allowing LaBeouf to get this far in his career without experiencing serious consequences for his behavior throughout the years. That same privilege is no doubt also a major factor in why it's taken survivors of his alleged abuse so long to speak out about what happened to them. For women — specifically Black women like Barnett who face misogyny and racism at the same time — standing up against abusers is a hard thing to do because our society still tends to believe and forgive men, especially when they're famous. Even when their track record speaks for itself.