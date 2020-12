Sia Has Stepped Forward With New Claims About Shia LaBeouf

Last week, Barnett filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, claiming that he was violent with her throughout the year that they dated. In conversation with the New York Times , the “Mary Magdalene” artist detailed harrowing instances of abuse including sexual battery and death threats. Barnett’s choice to speak out about her abusive relationship was made in hopes that it would call attention to the tactics that abusers often enact and empower other survivors of domestic abuse. Her lawsuit wasn’t made in vain, because it led Sia to speak about her own alleged experience with LaBeouf.