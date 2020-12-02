The Bachelorette Finally Figured Out How To Use Nudity This Season

Dark horse contestant Ben Smith then escalates the situation during his presentation, unveiling his own naked body to everyone in the room as his “self portrait.” “I talk a big game, but it’s hard for me to express my emotions,” Ben tells Tayshia. “So, figuratively and literally, I’m going to let my guard down … I’m gonna give this all to you. This physical body and also everything inside.” Whether you find Ben’s tactic endearing or unnecessarily outrageous, it works. Tayshia is “extremely overwhelmed” in the moment, yet still gives Ben the group date rose. Ben’s win in clinched when he follows his physical nakedness with the emotional kind, divulging to Tayshia his years-long eating disorder during the cocktail party that evening.

