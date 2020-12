The Bachelorette Finally Figured Out How To Use Nudity This Season

As Blake panic complains at the beginning of the “Week 8” group date, “This is gonna be the third time I’m getting naked on this… journey. And I’m not down today.” His first instance of on-screen nudity was the “Week 2” strip dodgeball date , which led to intense accusations of sexist double stands against The Bachelorette . While the men weren’t forced to bare all during the competition — Brendan Morais tells then-Bachelorette Clare Crawley such behavior makes him uncomfortable and he won’t do it — Blake still returns to the contestant bunks appearing to hold his genitals in his hands for bodily privacy. In ensuing episodes, the men are urged to don tiny Speedos for a “splash ball” date and allow Tayshia to oil them up for a wrestling date that is mostly about form-fitting boxers. Not only do these moments feel exploitive in hindsight, but they completely fail at moving a single relationship forward, which is the central point of Bachelorette dates.