Wait, When Did Every Bachelorette Fan Hop On The Bennett Train?

In a normal season of The Bachelorette 37-year-old Bennett Jordan might emerge as a clear villain: he works as a wealth consultant, made his entrance in a Rolls-Royce, and isn’t shy about mentioning his Harvard degree. According to his ABC bio, his high school girlfriend is “the only girl he's ever had to work for.” Since graduating from Harvard (there are two Harvard references in his bio), “it's always been women pursuing him, but now he's ready for a change.” Upon his introduction, many viewers immediately rolled their eyes — but at some point, Bachelor Nation decided that Bennett is actually the unsung hero of Clare Crawley’s-turned-Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette.