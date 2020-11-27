Out of all the sales that we’re keeping tabs on this Cyber Week — from the sweet steals from & Other Stories to the envious deals at Etsy and Target’s buffet of buys — few get our hearts pumping the way Everlane’s does. The brand’s trademark minimal styling and finger-on-the-pulse POV is responsible for a slew of reader and editor favorites, including luxe loungewear separates, universally flattering denim, and of course, all the cashmere. So we’ve saved our pennies for the moment the brand’s Black Friday-into-Cyber-Monday sale starts — which, dear reader, is NOW. (It’s also the first time Everlane has offered discounts starting on Black Friday.)
Another thing to love about the San Francisco-based brand’s holiday sale is the Black Friday Fund, an annual fundraising effort that Everlane started in 2013 as a way to raise money in support of causes both environmental and humanitarian. This year, they’ll be partnering with Feeding America, a nationwide non-profit network of food banks that feeds the hungry through community-based agencies. In addition to a starting donation of $100,000, Everlane will be contributing $1 for every purchase made between now and Nov. 29th at 11:59 PST (online or in-store). Their goal? Providing 2 million meals to people in need.
With the goods discounted up to 40% and a charitable donation in the bag, we’d file this sale under “unmissable.” Come November 30th, the opportunity to save and donate will vanish, so you’d better get to clicking while the doing-good goods are still in markdown mode.
