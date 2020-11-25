Etsy Jump-Started Black Friday With Up-To-60%-Off Deals

While you might associate the post-Thanksgiving sales rush with America's biggest big-box stores (we're looking at you, Walmart), we've been watching smaller businesses toss their own marked-down hats into the Black Friday ring. And, with the addition of Cyber Monday in recent years, it seems like every corner of the retail world (both on and offline) is covered as far as impossible-to-resist promotions go. Etsy and its beloved array of crafty sellers are no exception, getting a head start on this season's sales extravaganza with up to 60% off across all categories starting today.
The creative marketplace's Cyber Week Sales Event is back and bigger than ever in 2020, offering shoppers an early lineup of holiday sales. Etsy's gone as far as to add in extra days to its annual promotion — so, there's ample time to unearth its most meaningful items at discounted prices way before that Black Friday pandemonium hits. The best part? Each purchase supports small businesses during a period that's usually dominated by mega-retailers and their mega-sales.
The creative marketplace's Cyber Week Sales Event is back and bigger than ever in 2020, offering shoppers an early lineup of holiday sales. Etsy's gone as far as to add in extra days to its annual promotion — so, there's ample time to unearth its most meaningful items at discounted prices way before that Black Friday pandemonium hits. The best part? Each purchase supports small businesses during a period that's usually dominated by mega-retailers and their mega-sales.
Advertisement
From today through December 2, participating sellers will discount all sorts of unique finds: including everything from 20% off home goods (like pillow covers and ceramic vases) to additional savings on gifts for any men, kiddos, or pets in your life. And, while this presents the perfect opportunity to channel that holiday shopping spirit, it's also a moment to add a little something special to your own cart that's for keeps (we've got our eyes on these discounted wooden earrings). Whatever you've got planned for the upcoming series of steals and sales in the wake of good ol' Turkey Day, make Etsy your first stop for the kind of unique marked-down finds you just won't get anywhere else during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.