Walmart’s Already Dropping BIG Black Friday Deals

Remember the past few years when we thought it was insane for the illustrious late-night shopping holiday, Black Friday , to start before Thanksgiving dinner even hit the table? Well, it wouldn’t be 2020 without a few surprises: it's the first week of November, and Walmart'sevent has already started churning out discounts . What's more, the all-encompassing retailer is going to keep dropping deals like it's hot all the way through the end of the month.