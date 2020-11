A Running List Of Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deals

It's been about a month since Prime Day 2020 's sale-shopping hysteria subsided. And guess what? Ready or not, it's time for round two: Amazon’s Black Friday . This formidable retailer is no stranger to routinely slashing prices on its far-reaching stock of everything from beauty gems to household utility buys and beyond (aka the really odd items we so often find ourselves compelled to cart), so it goes without saying that it's following stronger suit with the biggest markdown event of the year. But, what we didn't predict is that Amazon's deals would start dropping so far in advance of the actual holiday occasion — so we started keeping track.