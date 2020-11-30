12 Brilliant Tech Deals On Cyber Monday

If you've been saving the cash in your pockets, steadfastly ignoring a weekend of Black Friday sales from homeware to beauty to fashion and choosing instead to focus on the big ticket items, then congratulations: your day has come. Cyber Monday is here.
Well, sort of. Cyber Monday is the most made-up of all the made-up sale days. Legend has it that originally, back in the halcyon days of 2005, when the gods of consumerism ramped up a gear and Black Friday became a Really Big Deal in the UK, Cyber Monday was the day when online stores would have their sales because, you know, everyone would go to the actual shops on Black Friday.
Obviously that is no longer the case, especially this year, the year of the pandemic. So Cyber Monday became the day for tech deals. But as Black Friday became a couple of days, then a week, then (for some stores) a whole month, the whole thing got kind of convoluted.
Basically, if you have decided to hold out for the tech deals, then they've already been happening, which I'm sorry about. But there's still some joy to be had. Ahead, find the 12 tech deals that are still on our wish list.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.