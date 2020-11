5 Chic & Minimalist Manicures Perfect For A Low-Key Thanksgiving

With only a week until Turkey Day 2020 , we've come to terms with the fact that the holiday is going to look different this year. To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, health experts suggest an at-home, no-travel Thanksgiving , which means instead of passing a communal sweet potato casserole around a table crowded with out-of-state relatives, you'll eat whatever you want and Zoom conference into family dinner from the comfort of your couch.