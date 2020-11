These Are, Hands Down, The 40 Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes

Now you can watch what we deemed the best Friends Thanksgiving episode and no, we don’t expect you to agree. After all, it wouldn’t be the holidays without at least one disagreement. Two, if you also want to fight about the best New Girl Thanksgiving episode . Not all of our viewing suggestions are the usual Turkey Day fare, but this isn’t a traditional holiday season so it feels only fitting to press play on Buffy The Vampire Slayer or Pretty Little Liars. But if you want a good old fashioned cry, well, Parenthood and This Is Us have got you covered. Just make sure to keep the Kleenex handy. You don't want to get any tears in the mashed potatoes.