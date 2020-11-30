Why Two Corporate Attorneys Moved Across The Country To Open A Coffee Shop

Speaking of getting support from others, how many employees do you have at Sip & Sonder?

AJT: Before COVID, we had a team of 10. We make sure everyone's trained to be a barista even if they're at the front. Sip & Sonder needed to be able to run itself. To be successful as a business, the founders shouldn't have to be in the building. Behind the scenes, we were obviously still working because we were still a small business in early stages, but on the ground, open seven days a week from morning to night, we had a team here that was amazing and really represented the brand.



Once COVID hit, we did close temporarily. We had to furlough our team and some team members moved back home. Now, we're back open with limited hours for storefront pickup only. We have done some new hiring, and our team is now eight. They're amazing individuals both in what they do here at Sip & Sonder and in just being so dynamic in their interests. We actually look for that when we're hiring. I think that with a lot of corporate jobs, based on our extensive experience in corporate America, it's almost like you're supposed to pretend like you don't have other passions and you need to eat, sleep, and breathe what your job is. Certainly, you should take your job seriously, you should want to perform at a high level, and you should want to represent your company well, but we're also all dynamic people. We have other passions and interests and actually being able to be honest about that makes for a more dynamic workplace. That's something we've encouraged at Sip & Sonder by hiring people who are unique and allowing them to bring different interests and skills to the table.



SN: Because we really spent so much time getting the ethos of our company and the culture of our company just right, even before the interview process, people come to us because they want to be engaged in a brand that has our mission. So I think we're lucky to have a team that is so amazing, but we have also worked hard to create and outwardly project what we are trying to do with Sip & Sonder and that has attracted individuals from the community that are aligned with that. Looking back to those early days, I really appreciate the time and effort we put into making sure our brand is clear and how we view our relationship with the community is clear because that influences how our team is going to do and behave within the space as well.