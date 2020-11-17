From Princess Diana's engagement ring to her wedding dress, The Crown Season 4 fashion has no shortage of memorable moments. When creating Diana's costumes for the popular Netflix show, The Crown wardrobe designers looked at photos of the royal (played in the series by Emma Corrin). The end result included spot-on recreations of some of Princess Di's most notable ensembles, like the outfit the Princess of Wales wore for the announcement of her engagement to Prince Charles, as well as creative twists on some of her other popular looks, like the color of the gown that she wore to the 1987 Cannes Film Festival.
Even before the new season of the show, Lady Diana Spencer's fashion inspired plenty of people and brands — and not just her formal looks. As recently as October, New York-based brand Rowing Blazers recreated two of Princess Diana's sweaters. It's with these casual looks in mind that we take look at Princess Diana's style that you can channel this season — after watching The Crown Season 4, that is.
