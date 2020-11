Hygge Is Dead. Get To Know The New Cozy.

Nowhere is the rise of this aesthetic more evident than on YouTube, where searches for “2020 room transformation” and “cozy room tour” yield bedroom after bedroom outfitted in LED lights, fluffy comforters, and minimal furniture. The preferred color scheme isn’t millennial pink or bright primary colors — it’s no color scheme at all. 22-year-old Cel Sang of Chicago chose an all-cream palette for her room in her parents’ home , one that didn’t compete with the house’s wood molding. While a cream-and-brown color palette is almost aggressively bland, Sang feels like it does the job of creating a serene space: “Think of a warm cup of coffee or a warm cup of hot chocolate. It looks the same to me. It has the same feeling as drinking a cup of coffee and snuggling up in my room. I feel warm inside when I’m here.” The New Cozy favors neutral bedrooms that do a good job of reflecting natural light that aren’t too distracting during the workday — but that will also be transformed when it turns dark and the LED lights come on.