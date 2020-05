Why People Can’t Stop Playing Animal Crossing

Growing up in the early ’90s , I was desperate for a Sega Genesis . My parents, however, had other thoughts on how I should be spending my free time during my childhood. By the time I’d saved up enough of my allowance, I was over Sonic the Hedgehog. I’ve barely thought about video games since. All that changed in March when my boyfriend Richie came home with a Nintendo Switch, Gen Z’s version of the Game Boy that can be hooked up to your TV or played on-the-go. I rolled my eyes and tried to ignore the fact that my adult boyfriend was passing time during self-isolation hunting for mushrooms on Mario Brothers.