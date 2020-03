A Starter’s Guide To The Best TikTok Lights

And they're more in-demand than ever. In fact, if you look up "TikTok" on Amazon, you are instantly redirected to their LED light offering. But TikTok is not the reason why we feel sexier, moodier, or more festive around colored lights. For that, we have Christmas trees, indie movies, seedy clubs, and your college drug dealer to thank. TikTok lights are simply the logical step that comes after the millennial-loved twinkle lights . The whole point of the TikTok light setup is to create a vibe-y room full of color, and while LED light strips are the most popular way to do it, they are not the only way.