Cazzie David Finally Reveals The Real Reason She & Pete Davidson Broke Up

During the time they were together, Davidson got three tattoos dedicated to David: a cartoon version of her on his arm, her name on his ring finger, and her favorite emoji on his neck. Maybe it’s because she never inked herself in his honor, but David said she had a hard time convincing him that she was committed enough to him and their relationship, and that insecurity ultimately led to their split. She also feared what would happen if they ended things due to Davidson’s history with severe depression and self harm . Still, she broke up with him, quickly realizing she regretted it, only for him to break it off completely via text message. The next day, she heard her ex was with singer Ariana Grande