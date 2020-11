Tayshia Adams Isn’t Here To Save The Bachelorette

Still, a constant stream of men come to Tayshia to have her mend the emotional wounds of Clare. This is a predictable problem, since Tayshia is given 16 of Clare’s rejects and just four of her own fresh contestants . It is a problem no Bachelorette has ever faced before. Immediate front-runner Ivan Hall tells Tayshia the experience with Clare was “trending downward” and he was worried he was “about to go home.” According to editing, Blake Moynes opens up to Tayshia by complaining, “Oh my God, I feel like I went through the wringer the first like, eight, nine days,” and outlining his expectations for Clare. No one lays more at Tayshia’s feet than Jason Foster, who had the strongest connection to Clare out of the remaining men. As an introduction, Jason tells Tayshia all about his feelings for Clare.